Genesis is doing great on the US market. And is about to do even better with the introduction of the new 2021 Genesis GV80. The car will go on sale this summer with a 2.5T inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine or a 3.5T V-6 twin-turbocharged engine.

GV80s equipped with the 2.5T engine will be available with rear-wheel drive (RWD) or optional all-wheel drive (AWD), with a starting price of $48,900. GV80s equipped with the 3.5T engine are available only with all-wheel drive (AWD).

Each GV80 2.5T drivetrain variant (RWD or AWD) is offered in three trim levels: Standard, ADVANCED, and PRESTIGE; while GV80 3.5T variants (AWD), are available in four trim levels: Standard, ADVANCED, ADVANCED+ and PRESTIGE.

The list of standard features on the GV80 2.5T RWD trim includes:

– Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension/Self-Leveling

– Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes

– Drive Mode Select/Individual Mode Setting

– Full LED Rear Combination Lamps

– High Beam Assist (HBA)

– Power-folding EC Outside Mirrors and Turn-signal Indicator & Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps

– Privacy Glass Rear Side & Back Windows

– 19-inch Alloy Wheels

– Dual Muffler

– LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)

– Full LED Quad Headlights

– Premium AVN 14.5 inch HD Screen

– Premium Audio with 12 Speakers

– 8 inch Color LCD Cluster Display + Analog Gauges

– Apple CarPlay & Android Auto