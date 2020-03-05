Audi is updating its performance offer on the US market with the introduction of the new SQ8 model. The SQ8 carries an all-new engine for the U.S. market, a 4.0-liter TFSI V8, capable of producing 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. The available Sport Package adds active roll stabilization and a quattro sport differential, along with red brake calipers, to further enhance driving dynamics.

The SQ8 offers available active roll stabilization, using the vehicle’s 48V electrical system to turn into corners more flatly. This allows the SQ8 to have a comfortable ride without compromising spirited driving dynamics. Standard all-wheel steering turns the front and rear wheels in the opposite directions to reduce the vehicle’s turning circle and turns them the same direction at highway speeds for enhanced stability.

The SQ8 is equipped with standard quattro all-wheel drive, offering high-precision handling through active torque distribution to both axles. In regular driving situations, the quattro all-wheel-drive system delivers 60 percent of the torque to the rear axle and 40 percent to the front.

Paying homage to the Audi Sport quattro coupe of the 1980s, the design language of the SQ8 is highlighted by pronounced wheel arches and gently inclined C-pillars. The light strip that comprises the rear LED tail light signature is also reminiscent of cues from the original sports coupe.

The available Black-optic Package includes 22-inch Audi Sport 5-V-spoke anthracite wheels with all-season tires, black exterior accents that complement the mirror caps, roof rails and Singleframe grille.

The SQ8 comes standard LED headlights with LED taillights and dynamic turn signals or can be equipped with available HD Matrix-design LED headlights with full LED taillights. When equipped with the available HD-Matrix design headlights, fast-moving light animations play in the headlights and taillights when the vehicle is locked and unlocked.

Standard second-generation Audi virtual cockpit featuring a 12.3-inch display offers HD resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The virtual cockpit helps enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large satellite imagery or 3D city maps.

The MMI touch response system is displayed over two large, high-resolution touch displays (10.1” top, 8.6” bottom) that are used for navigation functions in addition to the lower display’s controls for climate control, comfort and convenience functions and for natural handwriting input with whole-word recognition.

Model year 2020 SQ8 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices start at $89,000 for the Premium Plus and at $94,500 for the Prestige.