Volkswagen is renewing its offer in the US with the introduction of the improved Atlas. Pricing for the new 2021 Atlas will start at $31,545. Improving on the success of the outgoing model, the refreshed seven-seater SUV offers a bolder design as well as interior upgrades, advanced connectivity, and new driver-assistance features.

The Atlas will be available with two powertrains: a 276-hp V6 and a 235-hp four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and are available with Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. The 2.0T and 4Motion pairing is new for 2021, as is the availability of the four-cylinder engine on top trimlines.

The updated Atlas maintains the same underpinnings of the outgoing model, but is nearly three inches longer, thanks to new front and rear bumper styling. New headlight and taillight designs with standard LED lighting give the Atlas a more aggressive stance. Similar to the Atlas Cross Sport, the Atlas now features a bold three-bar grille that extends into the new front light assemblies.

Inside, the Atlas features interior upgrades, advanced connectivity and driver-assistance features that are new to the seven-seater. These appointments include a new steering wheel, available contrast stitching on leather seating surfaces and door trim, and 8-inch Composition Media infotainment system on all models but the base S trim. All trims come standard with the next generation Car-Net telematics system and have in-car Wi-Fi capability when subscribed to a data plan. Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist), Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert are standard on all models.

The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas will be available in eight trim levels and is expected to begin arriving at Volkswagen dealers in Q2 2020.

The Atlas S FWD starts at $31,545, and features a four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection 2.0-liter TSI engine. The Atlas S 4Motion starts at $33,445. Standard features include: 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels; LED headlights, Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and taillights; rain-sensing wipers; heated side mirrors; cloth seating surfaces; auto-dimming rearview mirror; LED interior lighting; Composition Color infotainment system with a 6.5-inch glass-covered touchscreen display, App-Connect and Bluetooth connectivity for compatible devices; and rearview camera. Standard driver-assistance features include Front Assist and Blind Spot Monitor.