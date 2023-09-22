Volkswagen has officially unveiled the ID.X Performance Concept. The car is based on the current ID.7 sedan and features lots of exterior and technical improvements.

The car was unveiled in Locarno, Switzerland, during the international ID. Treffen show, an event organised by ID fans and owners.

The prototype comes with lots of exterior goodies, including a massive rear wing and one nut wheels. In terms of performances, the concept car features a two motor layout – one for each axle – which can deliver up to 550 horsepower. Basically, this is the most powerfull ID car ever built. But it is only a concept.

Just like ID.7, the ID.X Performance Concept can be recharged at station with power of up to 200 kW.