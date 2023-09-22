For the first time in Europe, SUVs have accounted more than half of sales from January to June. This is a first for the European market.

According to Dataforce, in the first six months, 51% of the cars sold in Europe were SUVs. Which were the most popular models?

During the H1 in Europe, Tesla Model Y was the model to top the first position with 138,152 units. On the second spot come Volkswagen T-Roc with 104,465 units, while the podium was closed by Toyota Yaris Cross with 96,849 units sold in H1.

The top 10 was rounded off by (in sales order) by Volkswagen Tiguan, Dacia Duster, Hyundai Tucson, Peugeot 2008, Kia Sportage, Renault Captur and Ford Puma.