Skoda is preparing to launch the new generation Superb and Kodiaq. In order to keep the fans happy, the Czech manufacturer has published some pictures with the test prototypes during some test sessions.

According to Skoda, the prototypes have travelled so far over one million kilometres and have been tested in various conditions ranging from -30 to 50 degrees Celsius (-22 to 122 Fahrenheit).

The cars were tested in Arctic Circle, Arizona, Spain or Africa. Also, both models have conducted a test session in the Austrian Alps where they faced 3-percent inclines while driving the Grossglockner High Alpine Road.

The new generations Skoda Superb and Kodiaq will be unveiled in the coming weeks.