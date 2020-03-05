Maserati is working hard to deliver its fans a special car. So, following the “mule” tests, the first full prototype of the new Maserati MC20 super sports car has emerged from the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena.

Maserati has 100% Italian DNA so the Brand has identified and selected a series of iconic locations in Italy that effectively convey the “Masters of ItalianAudacity” global statement, of which the new MC20 is the first and ultimate expression.

Now, this marks the start of a period of road and track tests, in various conditions of use, to acquire vital data for the preparation of the car’s final setup.

During the next few days the prototype will visit other locations symbolic of Italian audacity, before returning to Modena.