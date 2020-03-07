Mercedes-Benz is renewing one of its most popular models. With over 14 million Sedan and Wagon models delivered globally since 1946, the E-Class is the best-selling model series in the history of Mercedes-Benz and is perceived by many as the “heart of the brand”. To date, more than 1.2 million customers around the world have bought a current-generation E-Class Sedan or E-Class Wagon.

The E-Class Sedan and Wagon are the first representatives of the thoroughly updated model series. The E-Class Sedan, and for the first time the new All- Terrain, will go on sale in the U.S. in the fall of 2020.

The new front end with revised grille plays a key role in the fresh appearance. The new grille features a single louvre and chrome pins. Chrome and high-gloss black trim elements on the front bumper underscore the sporty and elegant appearance.

The E-Class features standard AMG body cladding for the sedan. Additionally, both the Sedan and All-Terrain feature power domes on the hood to underscore the sporty design along with all-LED headlamps as standard.

The designers also updated the Sedan’s rear end with a new bumper, split taillamps and a new trunk lid. The taillamps have been revised to feature a new, geometric design.

As standard, the E-Class comes with Active Brake Assist, which in many situations is able to use autonomous braking to prevent a collision or mitigate its severity. At normal city speeds, the system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians, and even to prevent collisions depending on the situation. As part of the Driving Assistance Package, this is now also possible when turning off across the oncoming lane.

Other highlights include touchscreen control of the media display as standard and the use of the available augmented reality technology for the navigation display when the navigation function is active: A video image of the surroundings is enhanced with helpful navigation information: arrows or house numbers are automatically superimposed directly onto the image in the media display, for example. The system also assists the driver at traffic lights when the necessary infrastructure is in place: If the E-Class is the first car at the lights, the current traffic light situation is superimposed, this new function is a particularly helpful when there is a poor line of sight to the traffic light.

The optional MBUX Interior Assistant allows intuitive, natural operation of various comfort and MBUX functions through movement recognition. For example, when a hand approaches the touchscreen or the touchpad on the center console, the media display changes, and individual elements are highlighted.

The electrification of the powertrain takes another major step forward with the model update of the E-Class. E 450 models will receive the M 256 3.0L inline 6-cylinder turbo engine with EQ Boost technology. Models equipped with this engine will have a 48-volt on-board electrical system. Thanks to energy recovery and the ability to “glide” with the engine switched off, the gas engine is highly efficient.