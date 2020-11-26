Volkswagen is expanding its UK range with the introduction of a new Golf 8 version. The latest generation of the Golf Estate joins its hatchback siblings in Volkswagen retailer showrooms.

It has three new trim levels: Life, Style and R-Line. The new Alltrack variant also makes its first appearance and is characterised by increased ground clearance, an all-terrain look and 4MOTION permanent all-wheel drive.

The initial wave of engine and gearbox options in the new Golf Estate opens with a 1.0-litre 110 PS engine, fitted with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, but available also as an eTSI-designated 48V mild-hybrid powerplant with the brand’s 7-speed DSG transmission. Depending on the chosen Golf Estate trim level, the other engines available to order from today are a 1.5-litre 130 PS TSI, 1.5-litre 150 PS TSI, 2.0-litre 115 PS TDI and 2.0-litre 150 PS TDI, all available with 6-speed manual gearboxes. In addition, 1.5-litre, 130 PS eTSI and 150 PS eTSI mild-hybrid units are also available, exclusively with the 7-speed DSG transmissions as standard. A 2.0-litre 200 PS TDI engine with 7-speed DSG and 4MOTION is reserved exclusively for the Golf Alltrack.

Performance figures for the range of engines offered in the Golf Estate and Golf Alltrack are undeniably respectable: the Alltrack is capable of 0 to 62 mph in as little as 7.1 seconds (2.0-litre 200 PS TDI), while even the entry level 1.0-litre 110 PS TSI unit will carry the Golf Estate to 62 mph from a standing start in a sprightly 10.5 seconds.

The entry-level Life specification includes many features not traditionally seen as ‘entry level’ such as automatic LED headlamps with separate LED daytime running lights; dynamic headlight range control; tail lights incorporating LED technology; a body-coloured rear spoiler; ‘Norfolk’ 16-inch alloy wheels; interior ambient lighting with 10-colour adjustment; leather trimmed gear knob and multifunction steering wheel; Discover Navigation system with 10-inch colour touchscreen; FM and DAB digital radio receiver with six speakers; Bluetooth connectivity; App-Connect and the Volkswagen eCall emergency SOS call service.

Life buyers also benefit from the likes of Active Info Display Digital Cockpit Pro: a 10.25-inch high resolution TFT dash display screen with customisable menus; Car2X connectivity; Dynamic Road Sign Display; Front Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control; Lane Assist and parking sensors front and rear.

Step up to the Style trim and the range of design, comfort, safety and convenience features grows still further. Among the highlights for Style buyers, in addition to the features found in Life models, are: ‘Belmont’ 17-inch alloy wheels; LED ‘Plus’ headlights; High Beam Assist; front sports seats; 30-colour interior ambient lighting; 3-Zone climate control air conditioning; Side Assist and Traffic Jam Assist; and Lane Change Assist.

Golf Estate R-Line b uyers can look forward to even more in the way of standard-fit equipment with, in addition to the above, 17-inch Valencia grey metallic alloy wheels; R-line body-coloured bumpers; tinted glass from the B pillar backwards; R-Line door and side trim panels; an R-Line three-spoke heated leather steering wheel; sports suspension; Driving Profile Selection; and progressive steering.

Prices start from £24,575 for the entry-level Golf Estate Life 1.0-litre TSI 110 PS 6-speed manual. In tandem, the new Golf Alltrack also launches in the UK today – with a 2.0-litre TDI 200 PS engine combined with 7-speed DSG and 4MOTION, it is priced from £35,560.