Skoda knows that some models become successful if they have the proper editions, adapted to local markets. In UK, Skoda wants to make the Scala a true bestseller so it added a value-packed new SE Technology model to its range.

The practical five-door has been a big hit with British buyers since its introduction in 2019 and now comes with a raft of extra equipment for fleet and company car drivers.

Available to order now with a P11D from £18,625, the Scala SE Technology can be specified with five different petrol engine and gearbox combinations. The 1.0 TSI three-cylinder unit is available with outputs of 95PS and 110PS, with the higher-powered engine offered with the option a seven-speed DSG. For customers preferring more power, the 1.5 TSI engine develops 150PS and can also be specified with a seven-speed DSG.

In keeping with ŠKODA’s other SE Technology models, the Scala variant features an equipment list developed specifically to meet the needs of business drivers. Building on the already generous specification of the standard SE model, the new SE Technology adds 16-inch Alaris alloy wheels, chrome window surrounds and rear LED lights with dynamic indicators.

Inside, all SE Technology models include silver haptic decorative inserts along with a significant infotainment upgrade in the form ŠKODA’s Amundsen satellite navigation system with 9.2-inch glass colour touchscreen. The system comes with web radio and traffic sign recognition, while Care Connect and Infotainment online for one year is also included. Further peace of mind is provided by standard front and rear parking sensors.

Despite significant boost in equipment, all Scala SE Technology models command a modest £400 premium over the standard SE model, making it remarkable value for company and fleet buyers.

SE Technology models are now available on four ŠKODA product lines – Scala, Karoq, Octavia and Superb – with each one specifically tailored to meet the needs of fleet and business users.