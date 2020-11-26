When it comes to motorcycles, Ducati is one producer to die for. It has some of the fastest two wheels on the market. So it’s no wonder it now has a special edition, inspired by a Lamborghini model. The Bologna motorcycle manufacturer has unveiled the new Diavel 1260 Lamborghini.

To be made in a limited and numbered edition of 630 units, the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is born from the collaboration between two prestigious brands that have their roots in the Motor Valley, the Emilia-Romagna land within which can be found many of the sportiest and most desired car and motorcycle companies in the world.

To carry out this project, Ducati designers chose to be inspired by the Siàn FKP 37, the most prestigious car ever made by Lamborghini: available in only 63 units, each of which personalized to specific customer requests, it is a masterpiece of exclusivity, design and innovation. It is inspired by the Countach, has razor-sharp lines, aerodynamic elegance and an unmistakable silhouette. Producing combined thermal and electric power of 819 hp (602 kW), the Siàn FKP 37 is the most powerful Lamborghini ever produced.

The livery of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini was achieved by using exactly the same paints as those on the Siàn FKP 37, with the bodywork characterized by the “Gea Green” colour, while the frame, the seat tail and the forged rims are embellished with the use of “Electrum Gold” colour. There is also a touch of “Ducati Red” recalled by the colouring of the Brembo M50 radial mount brake calipers.

The details of the bike that the Centro Stile Ducati has redesigned for this specific project are all made of carbon fibre. In addition to the aforementioned radiator covers and air intakes, the silencer cover, spoiler, central tank cover, seat cover, front and rear mudguards, dashboard cover and headlight frame are also made of carbon.

The presence of 63 stands out on the livery, an important number for the Sant’Agata Bolognese manufacturer, which was founded in 1963. From this number, precisely, we obtain the 630 units that will be produced of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, each of which will bear the serial number on an aluminium plate applied to the frame.

For the owners of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini it will be possible to purchase an exclusive helmet with special graphics coordinated with the bike, designed by the Centro Stile Ducati.

The beating heart of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is the 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT with variable timing. This Euro 5 homologated engine is capable of delivering 162 hp (119 kW) at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm (13,2 kgm) at 7,500 rpm with a flat torque curve right from medium-low revs, which guarantees a vigorous and energetic response at all times.