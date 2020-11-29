Skoda Octavia has a long tradition with the UK police force. So, with the new generation of the new Octavia, the police department will have new cars. And no casual Octavia, but the vRS one.

Equipped with a powerful 2.0-litre TSI engine that delivers 245PS to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG gearbox, the new ŠKODA Octavia vRS is capable of sprinting from 0-62mph in just 6.7 seconds. This performance ensures that police officers, particularly those operating in rapid response teams, can respond quickly and effectively to any incident.

The bespoke conversion for the police service includes 360-degree visibility thanks to powerful LED signal lights built into the front screen, grille, tailgate and number plate – all complemented by a three tone siren.

Inside the car, the Octavia vRS continues to offer best-in-class storage capabilities. The boot, which can be controlled electronically for easier access, provides 600-litres of luggage space in the hatch with the estate model a slightly roomier 640-litres; both offering plenty of space for officers to transport equipment. Police officers will also benefit from heated front seats, a new multifunction three-spoke leather sports steering wheel featuring DSG paddles and chrome knurled wheels.

Skoda team of specialist converters are able to deliver further modifications to meet the exact requirements of individual police services and units. Previous examples include the integration of ANPR cameras within the vehicle to tackle anti-social driving and identify uninsured drivers and equipping the rear of the vehicle with air-conditioned dog kennels for specialist dog handling teams.