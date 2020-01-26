Volkswagen is updating its offer on the US market, a market that is continuing to be skeptical about VW products after the Dieselgate scandal.

Volkswagen launched the new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport, a car that is priced from $30,545. Building on the popularity of the Atlas, the five-seater boasts ample interior space while featuring a bolder, more emotive design, advanced connectivity, and new driver-assistance features.

The Cross Sport will be available with two powertrains: a 235-hp four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection 2.0-liter TSI engine and a 276-hp V6. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and are both are available with Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. The 2.0-liter 4Motion combination is new to the Atlas family, and the 2.0-liter engine will now be available on all trimlines.

At the front end, the Cross Sport features an upscale three-bar chrome grill with the new light signature running the length of the middle bar. The vehicle sports a dramatically raked rear pillar and hatch, creating a coupe-like profile specific to the Cross Sport. Available 21-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and a sculpted rear bumper further emphasize the vehicle’s aggressive stance.

Inside, the Cross Sport features a spacious interior and advanced connectivity and driver-assistance features. With ample legroom for passengers as well as cargo space, the Cross Sport boasts a high level of comfort and functionality. The interior has been upgraded from the seven-seater to include a redesigned steering wheel and available two-tone inserts with stitching accents on the door panels. All trims come standard with the next-generation Car-Net® telematics system and have in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. Traffic Jam Assist and Dynamic Road Sign Display will be available for the first time on a U.S. Volkswagen model.

The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport will be available in eight trim levels and is expected to begin arriving at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in Q1 2020.