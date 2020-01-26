Three decades ago, Honda knew that if it wants to allure American clients has to produce in US. And it built a plant that helped the Japanese manufacturer to become successful in US. Now, Honda reached a major milestone with production of the company’s 20 millionth automobile in Ohio.

Associates cheered as a 2020 Platinum White Pearl Honda Accord Hybrid rolled off the production line at the Marysville Auto Plant, Honda’s first auto plant in America. The 20 million vehicles reflect the cumulative output of Honda’s three Ohio auto plants: the Marysville Auto Plant, the East Liberty Auto Plant, and the Performance Manufacturing Center.

Established in 1982, the Marysville Auto Plant, with two production lines, is Honda’s largest vehicle production facility in the country. In 1989, Honda added a second auto plant in Ohio, the East Liberty Auto Plant. The company began Ohio production of the Acura NSX supercar in 2016 at its newly-established Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville.

Honda also builds engines and transmissions in Ohio at the company’s Anna Engine Plant and Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America.

Honda’s initial $35 million investment to build motorcycles in Marysville in 1979 has grown to more than $13 billion in its Ohio facilities. The 20 million production milestone in Ohio represents nearly 75 percent of Honda’s total U.S. automobile production since 1982.

Honda’s first Ohio-produced automobile was a Honda Accord Sedan. Today, the company’s Ohio plants produce Honda and Acura brand cars and light trucks.