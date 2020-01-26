Genesis, the brand Hyundai launched to address clients who want premium cars, updates its current admiral ship, the G90.

Priced at $72,200, the 365-hp G90 3.3T Premium RWD offers a segment-leading set of standard features. The G90 5.0 Ultimate RWD, which carries a price of $75,700, adds executive-level rear seat accommodations, and supplants the V-6 with a 420-hp V-8. All-wheel drive is a $2500 option on both models.

G90, which debuted in North America in November 2019, goes on sale this month nationwide.

The 2020 G90 incorporates new-car-level design changes on the exterior and interior, further enhancing its presence as the brand’s flagship sedan through the themes of Athletic Elegance and Horizontal Architecture. G-Matrix, a Genesis design hallmark inspired by light reflecting from an illuminating diamond, is applied to the headlights and taillights to emphasize refined proportions and balanced architecture.

The 2020 G90 introduces multiple technology firsts for the Genesis brand, including a 12.3-inch display navigation system with touchscreen controls, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an unparalleled level of standard active and passive safety systems as part of a brand-level commitment to passenger security and comfort.

All Genesis vehicles, including the 2020 G90, offer complimentary Service Valet: the exclusive, no-cost, consumer-focused service program that elevates the luxury vehicle ownership experience.