Audi is refreshing its line-up for 2020 and the main focus is on the A5. The second generation of the A5 model line has been updated in 2020 with elements of the new design language from flagship models to highlight the distinctive body style. The all-new MIB 3 infotainment system enters the full model line which includes the A5 Coupe, Sportback, and Cabriolet, and the S5 Coupe, Sportback, and Cabriolet.

The Singleframe with the honeycomb grille is flatter and wider than the outgoing model. Ventilation slits above the grille are reminiscent of the classic Audi Sport quattro from 1984.

All variants of the A5 are standard equipped with LED headlights and LED taillights. Matrix-design LED headlights are included in the Premium Plus trim. Standard on the Prestige trim, Matrix-design LED headlights with Audi laser light include dynamic front turn signals, as well as animation for headlights and taillights that feature leaving and coming home animations. Fast-moving lights play in the headlights and taillights when the vehicle is locked or unlocked, emphasizing the vehicle’s dynamics and lighting technology while standing still.

An available Black optic package (Coupe and Sportback, Premium Plus and Prestige) adds black exterior trim and 19-inch 5-arm-pylon design wheels in a titanium finish with summer tires. Body colored door handles and Aluminum Ellipse Dark inlays are also included on Sportback models.

Horizontal lines dominate the interior of new A5 models, leading to the large MMI touch display which serves as the focal point of the instrument panel. The large 10.1-inch touchscreen (1,540 x 720 pixels) features the all-new MIB 3 infotainment system, can offer drivers a connected experience.

The new third generation modular infotainment platform operates up to ten times faster than the MIB 2 system, allowing for quicker processing speeds and graphical resolution in order to provide a better overall user experience. This provides significant improvements in terms of route planning and traffic forecasts, for example. Acoustic feedback helps enhance the driver’s ease of using the touchscreen when the vehicle is moving, and available handwriting recognition with whole-word input offers an easy way to enter information such as telephone contacts or navigation destinations.

Available S line interior package (Coupe only) enhances the vehicle’s already sporty interior with a flat-bottom steering wheel with S badge, leather and Alcantara seats, brushed aluminum inlays, and stainless steel pedal caps.

Starting price of $42,900 is for a 2020 Audi A5 Coupe 45 TFSI quattro.