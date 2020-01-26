BMW is producing SUV’s in North America for a long time. And last year was the best year ever, with a proof that more and more people love premium SUV’s.

During its 25th year of production, BMW Manufacturing set a new production record with a total of 411,620 X models produced in 2019, topping the previous record by 449 units (411,171 in 2016). This confirms the South Carolina plant will remain the largest plant by volume in the BMW Group’s global production network. 2019 marked the third time BMW Plant Spartanburg has topped the 400,000 mark (2015: 400,904 and 2016: 411,171).

BMW Manufacturing has contributed significantly to the company’s U.S. sales success. Last year, 159,277 X models produced at Plant Spartanburg were sold in the United States, 49 percent of all BMW brand U.S. sales. The top two BMWs sold in America were the BMW X3 and BMW X5.

Since 1994, BMW has produced over 4.8 million BMWs in the U.S. and invested more than $10.6 billion USD in Plant Spartanburg. The Spartanburg plant currently produces more than 1,500 vehicles each day, exporting about 70 percent of these models to more than 125 global markets. The factory has a production capacity of 450,000 vehicles and employs more than 11,000 people.