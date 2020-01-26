Genesis extended its range with a world premiere where else than Seoul, its home town. The launch event and media test drive took place at the Korea International Exhibition Center.

Genesis officially launched GV80, its first sport-utility vehicle. GV80 introduces a variety of firsts for the Genesis brand, including a six-cylinder diesel (Not available in the US Market), electronically controlled suspension with road preview, and Road Active Noise Cancellation.

The “V” in the GV80 marque represents versatility that only a Genesis SUV can offer. The production GV80 realizes the vision of the GV80 Concept first shown at the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

The GV80 SUV joins the lineup alongside the G70, G80 and G90 sedans with more than a common thread of design identity. The interior and exterior styling of GV80 was te result of a collaboration between Genesis Design studios located in South Korea, the United States and Germany.

Signature Genesis design elements are immediately visible on GV80, from every vantage point. The Crest Grille emphasizes gravitas consistent with the positioning of GV80. The Parabolic Line runs smoothly along the side with precise execution, accentuated by power lines above each wheel emphasizing stance and presence. The Quad Lamps, which flank the Crest Grille, are made possible with sophisticated lighting technology.

The G-Matrix pattern that appears in light fixtures throughout the exterior is inspired by beautiful orchids seen when diamonds are illuminated by light. The pattern also appears on the available 22-inch wheels.

The body structure of GV80 is enhanced with hot-stamped, high-strength steel, as well as lightweight aluminum used on the doors, hood, and tailgate that allow it to achieve competitive curb weight.

The interior of GV80 focuses on “the beauty of white space,” characteristic of the elegant South Korean architectural philosophy.

The width of the interior of GV80 was emphasized through the design of sleek, thin air vents that run across the passenger compartment. A 14.5-inch, split-screen infotainment display sits front and center atop the dashboard. The number of hard buttons and switches was intentionally kept to a minimum, both for aesthetic purposes and ease of use. In up-level variants, soft materials cover every surface, from the inside of the door handles to the quilted knee pads that line the lower sides of the console.

The ornate center control unit on the center console covers an electronic, shift-by-wire transmission base with dial-style shift. Handwriting recognition through the Genesis Integrated Controller helps users set a destination or enter data without having to operate a keyboard on the navigation screen—simply by using handwritten letters on the writing recognition control system.

GV80 features the world’s first application of Road Active Noise Cancellation (RANC) technology, which dramatically reduces road noise while driving. Based on the science of digital signal processing, RANC overcomes the limitations of existing noise control technologies that rely on physical technology, such as materials and body structures, to quiet the cabin. RANC generates sound waves of opposite phases in 0.002 second by analyzing road noise in real time, dramatically reducing irregular, simultaneous road noise.

GV80 also includes 10 standard airbags, including a center-mounted airbag between the front occupants to mitigate interior impact.