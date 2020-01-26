Audi is updating not only the A5 model for 2020, but also its best selling sedan, the A4. The midsize model looks more dynamic and sophisticated thanks to the new design language updates. Almost every piece of sheet metal on the exterior of the A4 has been transformed. The Singleframe grille is now broader and flatter and underneath the headlights are larger air inlets that point narrowly inward.

A4 quattro models feature a standard S line exterior, which includes titanium black honeycomb structure in the Singleframe grille, aluminum silver matte inserts in the large front air inlets and tailpipe trim, and 18″ 5-double-spoke design wheels with all-season tires.

New for 2020, all A4 models come standard equipped with LED headlights. The full LED headlights on Premium Plus models include a unique daytime running light (DRL) signature, giving an unmistakable presence on the road. At the top of the range, available matrix-design LED headlights with dynamic front turn indicators feature leaving and coming home animations. Fast-moving lights play in the headlights and taillights when the vehicle is locked or unlocked, emphasizing the vehicle’s dynamics and lighting technology while standing still.

The interior of the new A4 models includes greater attention to detail through functional refinements and additional driver-focused technologies. The design focuses on horizontal lines, with the focal point being the MMI touch display, which features the all-new MIB 3 infotainment system. This new infotainment system, combined with the large 10.1-inch touchscreen, offers drivers a seamless integration of more useable technology.

The new third generation modular infotainment platform operates up to ten times faster than the MIB 2 system, allowing for quicker processing speeds and graphical resolution in order to provide a better overall user experience. Acoustic feedback helps enhance the driver’s ease of using the touchscreen when the vehicle is moving, and available handwriting recognition with whole-word input offers an easy way to enter information such as telephone contacts or navigation destinations. Natural-voice control helps turn the A4 into an intelligent travel assistant. Drivers can speak both commands and questions, to which the A4 can provide comprehensive feedback through on-board stored data or available information from the cloud.

Unique to S4 models, drivers can choose an available S sport package, which adds a sport adaptive damping suspension, red brake calipers and a sport rear differential that enhances cornering agility by actively splitting torque between each of the rear wheels, with the ability to direct nearly all torque to one wheel. The S sport package can be combined with available dynamic steering, which helps provide increased handling and stability at all speeds and is the most dynamic iteration of the S4.