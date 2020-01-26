Audi is expanding its hybrid technology and will also use it even on its top of the range A8 limousine. oining the flagship sedan model line, the A8 TFSI e serves as the first plug-in hybrid variant of the A8.

The A8 TFSI e is powered by a 3.0-liter, turbocharged V6 engine paired with an electric motor integrated into the torque converter of the eight-speed automatic transmission, helping ensure a balance of power and efficiency. With a manufacturer-estimated combined maximum output of 443 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, the A8 TFSI e can accelerate from 0-60 in approximately 4.9 seconds, almost a second faster than the standard A8 V6 thanks to the hybrid components.

The exterior of the A8 TFSI e is differentiated through its unique light signature in the front bumper and standard 19-inch wheels. The plug-in hybrid also receives an MMI display with electric-specific driving screens, including charging information, and additional consumption statistics to help drivers maximize the efficiencies of the hybrid system. The Audi virtual cockpit is also updated to display battery data and range statistics. Similar to the fully electric Audi e-tron, the A8 TFSI e has a standard boost function that maximizes its power outputs for additional performance over a limited time.

Supplementing the 3.0 TFSI engine and powering its electric motor is a lithium-ion battery pack, made up of 104 pouch cells combined in eight modules and can store 14.1 kWh of energy at a voltage of 385 V. The battery, which sits beneath the luggage compartment, works in tandem with the combustion engine as a hybrid. Using paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, the driver can select from several different plug-in specific modes, including hybrid mode, purely electric mode and a hold mode to help reserve pure-electric driving for later scenarios. When the driver selects EV driving mode, an audible eSound is emitted to help ensure pedestrians are aware of the vehicle’s presence.

Starting price is $85,200 for a 2020 Audi A8 55 TFSI quattro with automatic transmission.