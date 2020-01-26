Seat wants to spice up the current Ateca, a SUV that is on the market for a long time. SEAT has launched a special edition Ateca FR Black Edition.

Based on the popular FR Sport, the newcomer, available to order now, adds a number of features that enhance both the aesthetic and the practicality of the vehicle. The exterior has gloss black door mirrors, window and grille surrounds, adds unique gloss black roof rails, black exterior finishers and mouldings, as well as 19-inch ‘Exclusive’ machined gloss black alloy wheels. Inside, the seats are upholstered in black leather.

Available in Crystal Black, Nevada White, Velvet Red and Rhodium Grey, the Ateca FR Black Edition is priced between £28,845 and £35,180.

It comes packed with the same quality, practicality and technology as the standard Ateca port, including SEAT Digital Cockpit featuring a 10-inch digital driver binnacle and Full Link smartphone integration, electric driver’s seat and front sports seats.

In addition, all vehicles will come with SEAT Winter Pack, comprising heated seats, heated washers for the full LED headlights and a wash water level indicator.

The Ateca FR Black is available with a range of powertrain options, from the 150PS 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol unit to the 2.0-litre TDI DSG-auto 4Drive, all-wheel option offering 190PS.