Volkswagen is expanding the engine range of the current Tiguan, just months after the mid-life facelift was revealed. The Volkswagen Tiguan’s range of petrol engines has been bolstered by the addition of two powerful units – 190 PS and 245 PS units, both benefitting from 4MOTION four-wheel drive. Together, they bestow the Tiguan range with additional choice for customers searching for a capable, quick, petrol SUV.

The Tiguan’s two new engines – both turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol units – are the most powerful petrol powertrains in the range yet, offering 190 PS and a range-topping 245 PS, with 320 and 370 Nm of torque respectively.

The 190 PS engine’s power peak is available between 4,180 and 6,500 rpm, while the more powerful of the duo reaches its maximum output between 4,750 and 6,500 rpm. Both engines deliver their highest torque figures in a remarkably accessible fashion, between 1,500 and 4,300 rpm. This equates to brisk 0-62 mph acceleration of 7.4 seconds and a 133 mph top speed for the 190 PS model, and 6.0 seconds for the more powerful 245 PS unit, which tops out at 142 mph, where permitted .

Suiting the high output of the powertrain, the Tiguan 190 PS 4MOTION is available in high-spec Elegance and R-Line trim levels, with WLTP combined cycle fuel consumption figures of 33.2 and 34.0 mpg respectively, and CO2 outputs of 194 and 189 g/km. The 190 PS-equipped Tiguan starts at £36,275 in Elegance trim. Befitting the sportier side of the Tiguan’s personality, the 245 PS 4MOTION powertrain is available exclusively in the more visually assertive R-Line specification, and has figures of 32.1 mpg and 200 g/km of CO2. This current Tiguan range-topper starts at £39,560.

Its top speed and acceleration figures mean that, for now, the Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 245 PS 4MOTION is the performance flagship of the Tiguan range.