After a long series of teasers and scarce informations, Honda is finally unveiling the new generation HR-V.

The design includes a new bold integrated grille, while the body shape incorporates a long bonnet and sharper, more vertical sides to ensure there is no impact on interior space. The bonnet centre is low and flat, with a shoulder line that flows to the base of the A-pillars, projecting a sense of stability and security that further enhances the SUV aesthetic.

the HR-V retains its predecessor’s class-leading interior space, with four adults able to sit in maximum comfort.

As with the exterior, the spacious interior has a solid, premium SUV feel, but with contemporary fabrics and soft-touch materials. The modern minimalist aesthetic, which is initiated by the horizontal sweep of the instrument panel, is the result of an uncluttered interior and dashboard, with each element carefully positioned to contribute to the sense of space. The feeling of airiness and space is elevated by a new air diffusion system that creates a curtain of fresh air beside and above passengers, flowing from unique L-shaped vents positioned in the top corners of the dashboard.

Thanks to Honda’s compact, integrated powertrain technology and centre tank layout, the all-new HR-V also retains the versatile Magic Seats that offer both ‘fold-flat’ or ‘flip-up’ seat flexibility, depending on cargo space required.

The all-new HR-V e:HEV will be available in Europe in late 2021.