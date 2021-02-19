Skoda wants to deliver a SUV especially for the Indian market. We already announced it will be called Kushaq, we saw some camouflaged images, but now we have the design sketches.

These sketches shows the powerful front of the new ŠKODA Kushaq, whose name is derived from the ancient Indian language of Sanskrit. The word ‘Kushak’ means king or emperor. The sharply cut, two-part front headlights, which extend to the wide ŠKODA grille, create a prominent appearance. The impressive front bumper with underride protection emphasises the athletic look of the SUV.

The second sketch show the rear of the new ŠKODA Kushaq, which has a clear structure and is framed by an elongated roof spoiler and a rugged rear diffuser in the bumper. The taillights of the midsize SUV feature the brand’s trademark crystalline structures, and the ŠKODA lettering appears in block capitals on the tailgate.

In terms of technology, the ŠKODA Kushaq and the other upcoming volume models are based on the locally developed and produced MQB-A0-IN platform. This already complies with the new, stricter safety and emission requirements in India. With a planned 95 per cent localisation level for the new vehicles, the technical development is being carried out at ŠKODA AUTO’s Technology Centre in Pune.