Volkswagen Taos is a model scheduled to arrive even in Europe. But, until then. we enjoy having him in the US, where the Germans shared more informations about him.

Taos boasts a tech-forward package, including the latest standard and available driver assistance technologies offered by Volkswagen. The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit is fitted as standard, along with the next-generation Volkswagen Car-Net® telematics system, offering five years of Remote Access services at no additional charge and in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. Available technology includes Volkswagen’s MIB3 infotainment system—with wireless charging and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices, and SiriusXM with 360L—as well as the IQ.DRIVE driver assistance suite, Light Assist, and Dynamic Road Sign Display.

All versions of the Taos are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged and direct-injection EA211 TSI® engine making 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to sophisticated technology such as variable geometry turbocharging, the Taos delivers excellent fuel economy and spirited performance. Every Taos can be optioned with Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

The spacious interior of the Taos features modern design, premium fit and finish, and advanced technology. Thanks to its long wheelbase, the Taos has a roomy 99.5 cubic feet of passenger space—just 1.6 cu ft less than the two-row Tiguan Front-wheel-drive models have 27.9 cu ft of luggage space behind the second-row seats and 65.9 cu ft with the second row folded down. All-wheel-drive models have 24.9 cu ft of space behind the second row and 60.2 cu ft when second row is folded. In addition to its generous cargo space, Taos offers plenty of room for all passengers, with 40.1 inches of legroom in the front and 37.9 in the rear.

Premium fit and finish meets distinctive colors and materials throughout the interior. Gray and black two-tone seats are standard on S models. The SE is available in either gray or black. The SEL is available in a two-tone, neutral grey and black or luxurious French Roast and black. Across the trim lines, grey contrast stitching provides an additional visual pop. S models have cloth seats, while SE models feature CloudTex and cloth seating surfaces, and SEL models receive leather seating surfaces.

As the newest member of the Volkswagen SUV lineup, the compact Taos offers flexible passenger and cargo volume, as well as everyday usability and utility. The 2022 Taos will be available in three trim levels—S, SE, and SEL—and is anticipated to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealerships in June.