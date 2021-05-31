What is more powerful than a regular Huracan? A Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo. But what is even more extreme than this? Well, maybe the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo 2.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse presents the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, the latest version of racing car that will be used across each of the three continental Lamborghini series, starting in 2022. Radical aerodynamic refinements and an uncompromising design created by Lamborghini Centro Stile make the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 the most high-performance version ever to race in the one-make series, which in 2021 contested its 13th season.

Aerodynamics and design are the areas in which Squadra Corse and Centro Stile have concentrated on the most. From an aesthetic point of view, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 takes the design of the previous generations to the extreme, anticipating the styling elements that will debut on road cars in the coming years. The front end has undergone a radical change, featuring new high-intensity full LED light clusters with a hexagonal design and a pronounced “omega” lip that joins the carbon-fiber fins and reinforces the stylistic link with the Huracán STO. Also new are the air curtain intakes, which optimize airflow, by keeping it adherent to the sides, as well as downforce.

The rear, dominated by the large carbon-fiber wing, was inspired by minimalism and lightness. The frames of the new LED light clusters pay tribute to the design of the Countach and are efficiently supported by the arched carbon-fiber bumper, which harmoniously links the aerodynamic appendages located behind the wheels to the redesigned diffuser fins.

Innovations are also seen in numerous components of the bodywork, such as the side member paneling and the aforementioned rear aerodynamic appendages, replacing plastic materials with carbon fiber, while maintaining the maximum sustainability in terms of running costs. In addition, the rear fenders are now composed of a single element, which includes part of the side spoiler, for optimal surface continuity.

The braking system, designed and developed by Squadra Corse, has also undergone changes. The steel front discs are increased from 380 to 390 mm; the new calipers can accommodate pads with a new design and a larger surface area to optimize performance and consumption. Propulsion is entrusted to the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that delivers a maximum power output of 620 HP, to be managed with a sequential six-speed X-Trac gearbo x and combined with rear-wheel drive.