Already launched on the US market for some months, the current generation Toyota Highlander needed some fresh air. So Toyota is introducing a new special edition: the Bronze Edition – exclusive to the Highlander Hybrid powertrain.

Available in both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD), the new Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition offers unique styling and premium features to inspire a turned head by any curious onlooker. Once on sale later this year, the 2022 Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition will be priced between the Hybrid XLE and Hybrid Limited.

Designed with sophistication in mind, the new Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition, available in either Cement (exclusive to Bronze Edition) or Wind Chill Pearl (new for 2022 Highlander) exterior colors, includes bronze-colored accents on exterior and interior, including 18-inch bronze wheels, bronze interior stitching, illuminated bronze door sills, and mid-century modern-inspired SofTex-trimmed seats with fabric insert and bronze stitching.

Also exclusive to the Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition are unique floor and cargo mats embroidered with a special bronze logo. Taking inspiration from contemporary crafted interiors to create a premium ambience, details include padded surfaces and a tailored look with stitching that continues from the door trim to the instrument panel. The dash integrates the multimedia and HVAC controls in an elegant and functional way.

The Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition is also a glimpse into new offerings for 2022 Highlander, overall. This includes height/tilt power passenger seat adjustments, which will also be standard on 2022 Highlander XLE and above.

The 2022 Highlander Bronze Edition gets a grip on the road with a choice of FWD or a unique AWD system for Highlander Hybrid grades.

For customers looking for that additional grip, the 2022 Highlander Bronze Edition’s AWD system employs a separate rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when needed. Like the hybrid powertrain itself, the AWD is designed to work seamlessly and transparently.

Using the popular Highlander Hybrid system, the 2022 Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition combines a high-efficiency 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine with two electric motors. The gas engine employs a Variable Valve Timing-intelligent system by Electric motor (VVT-iE) on the intake camshaft, and VVT-i on the exhaust camshaft. A variable cooling system (electric water pump, electric thermostat) and a fully variable oil pump help to further enhance engine efficiency.

The bottom line is an eye opener for the efficiency-minded: up to a manufacturer-estimated 36 combined MPG rating. The Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition is available in either front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD).

The battery pack is small enough to be installed under the rear seats so it does not take up any cargo or passenger space. This means Highlander Hybrid drivers get all the benefits of a hybrid powertrain without sacrificing much-needed cargo room for everyday activities.