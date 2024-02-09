Toyota, the NFL’s official automobile partner, is preparing for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday with a thrilling commercial featuring the all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma. The Tacoma, one of the most popular pickup trucks in the United States, provides a thorough, action-packed demonstration of its off-road capabilities. It features the new 2024 Toyota Tacoma, which is fitting given that an entirely new generation was introduced this year.

The 30-second advertisement, “Dareful Handle” shows the Tacoma being driven over various off-road terrain and obstacles while raising the question, “Can you handle it?” The driver appears to be highly confident, but the passengers, as seen in the advertisement, are a little less so. Throughout the advertisement, this basic and underappreciated piece of equipment is dubbed the “shut the front door” handle, the “woah” handle, and the “no me gusta” handle.

Toyota launched a second commercial, which you can only view if you’re watching the Super Bowl on Univision. It’s called “Undisclosed” and shows the Tacoma rock climbing and taking its owners on a variety of adventurous, off-road excursions.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma “Dareful Handle” is slated to air first during the third commercial break of the third quarter. In the first commercial break of the fourth quarter, viewers watching Super Bowl LVIII on Univision will be treated to “Undisclosed”.