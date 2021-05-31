In order to keep all gadgets aficionados in US, Audi is updating the technology found in its US cars. The Audi MIB 3 infotainment platform proliferated throughout most of the Audi lineup starting in 2020 with a long list of new features. For the 2022 model year, additional functionality has been added to the platform with Amazon Alexa and Audi’s new Personalization 2.0.

Amazon Alexa was initially rolled out as a push-to-talk function on the steering wheel. For 2022, most MIB 3-equipped vehicles come with Amazon Alexa functionality when you have an active Audi connect® PRIME or PLUS subscription. Much like the native “Hey Audi” function that can be used for in-vehicle functions, Alexa can be activated for at-home, smarthome-enabled functions or day-to-day tasks in the car simply by using the “Alexa” wake up word – exactly as one might do at home. Want to turn on your climate control at home before you get there? Set the mood with smart lightbulbs? Order groceries on the way home?

Drivers can create a user profile by logging into their myAudi account in the vehicle to store their preferences with climate control, locking, lighting, seat settings, and other functions. Using the myAudi app, users can then log into their profiles and transfer many settings to other Audi vehicles, accessing data through the cloud.

This can help any on-the-go businessperson feel at home in a Silvercar by Audi, for instance, or juggle between several Audi models at home if the cars are shared between family members, with a myAudi account login.

Audi Online Car Care can notify the driver when certain features may need maintenance or inspection, including brake pads, check engine lights, and vehicle fluids via an available myAudi app push notification. Customers can also activate Audi Service Request, which automatically helps the customer schedule an appointment with the dealership to have service items addressed.

Android phone users are able to access Android Auto wirelessly for select 2022 MIB 3-equipped models: Audi Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, e-tron, and e-tron Sportback.