Volkswagen doesn’t had a coupe-SUV in its European line-up. Until now. The Germn car manufacturer has officially unveiled the 2022 Taigo, which is basicaly a European-variant of the current Nivus (SUV sold in Brasil).

On the outside, there are the same styling and features as the Nivus, but the European customers will get a new exterior version called R Line and new wheels.

The new Volkswagen Taigo will have a coupe-like roof and it will be positioned between the current T-Cross and T-Roc SUVs.

Inside the cabin, the only difference compared to the Nivus is the climate control system which now is based on the facelifted Polo and Tiguan.

The new Volkswagen Taigo will be sold exclusively with petrol units. Customers will get a 1.0 liter TSI with 95 or 110 horsepower, or a 1.5 liter TSI with 150 horsepower. No AWD system for the small coupe-SUV.