At the begining of 2021, Mitsubishi unveiled a new generation Outlander. But with no plug-in hybrid version, the star of the old generation.

Now we have the confirmation that the Japanese car manufacturer will continue to offer a PHEV Outlander. The confirmation was made via two teaser pictures published by Mitsubishi.

Also, the Japanese car manufacturer confirmed that the new 2023 Outlader PHEV will be unveiled in the second part of the fiscal year (which means end of this year or the first quarter of 2022).

The current model uses a 2.4 liter petrol unit and an electric motor for the rear axle. In total, the actual Outlander PHEV deliver 221 horsepower. The battery has 13.8 kWh and can support the electric motor for about 40 kilometers. For now there are no details about the future plug-in hybrid system that will be used by the next generation Outlander PHEV.