Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new 2022 S-Class Guard. The armoured vehicle is based on the long-wheelbase version of the new generation S-Class and uses the V12 6.0 liter petrol unit that can be found only in the Mercedes-Maybach S680.

The new model is named Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard and can be yours for more than half a million of Euros.

The car has been engineered to receive VPAM VR10 certification which means it has the highest level to ballistic protection for a civilian vehicle. All the body has been revamped to offer greater resistance, the windows are 10 centimeters thick while the wheels were fitted with Michelin PAX run-flat tires that can be used for up to 30 kilometers after a puncture.

The car also has hydraulic windows, while the V12 engine now delivers 612 horsepower and 830 Nm peak of torque. The car has 4.2 tons and will be able to reach a top speed of 190 km/h.

Also, the car has lots of optional extras, including an oxigen tank which can be used in case of toxic gas attack