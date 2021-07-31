About 50 years ago, Mercedes-AMG shocked the motorsport community at the Spa-Francorchamps 24-hour race with the 300 SEL 6.8 AMG. The car was named Red Pig.

To celebrate the iconic Red Pig name, Mercedes-AMG unveiled three one-off race cars that reflects the same idea. Named collectively as the “50 Years Legend of Spa” the cars are: SLS AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG GT3 (2016 model) and the current version of the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

The three cars are using the same red livery that calls back to the 300 SEL 6.8 AMG, but instead of the number 35, all cars were equipped with number 50.