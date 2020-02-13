Volkswagen is updating the Polo with a new special edition called Match. It has become a tradition to introduce a Match edition when the cars have some years on the market.

Replacing the second-tier SE trim in the Polo range, Match adds 15-inch ‘Seyene’ alloy wheels, front fog lights, rear tinted-windows, and front and rear parking sensors – equipment which, if specified as options on the Polo SE, would cost £980.

As per the outgoing SE, the Polo Match gets three engine and gearbox configurations – all 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol units. The 80 PS EVO engine is available with a five-speed manual, while the 95 PS turbocharged unit can be combined with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission. Low running costs are promised by both engines, with WLTP-certified CO2 emissions of 125 – 139 g/km, while fuel economy on the combined WLTP cycle ranges from 42.8 to 51.4 mpg.

The Polo Match starts at £16,465 for the 80 PS variant, which represents a £785 value boost over the outgoing SE version given the generous amount of standard equipment and price rise of £200.

The additional equipment on the Match bolsters the already plentiful package offered in the outgoing SE trim level, with standard-fit items including Car-Net App Connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.0-inch Composition Media infotainment system and lumbar adjustment for the front seats.