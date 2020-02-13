For many people who want a premium electric SUV, but don’t afford to spend 100.000 euros, Audi is launching a more cheaper version of the current e-tron.

The e-tron 50 is now available for UK ordering priced from £59,900. The new variant, which joins the line-up alongside the continuing e-tron 55 quattro, combines its strong performance, WLTP-ratified range of up to 190 miles and 30-minute charging capability (to 80 per cent capacity) with new Technik, Sport and S line specification options that sit below the most lavishly equipped Launch Edition.

The new specification hierarchy delivers visual appeal, comfort and convenience at every level. Externally, lead-in Technik models feature 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and contrast finish bumpers, and inside offer heated and electrically adjustable front seats upholstered in Twin leather, MMI Navigation Plus and the Audi Smartphone and Audi Music interfaces, among many other fixtures. Sport models are distinguishable by their 20-inch five-arm contrast grey alloy wheels, and inside gain features such as sport seats upholstered in Valcona leather, additional Audi Music Interface access for rear passengers and Audi Phonebox wireless charging.

In line with ICE Audi models, S line versions are marked out by more dynamic S line styling and feature sport suspension – in this case a specially tuned version of the adaptive air set-up that is standard for all e-tron models. The e-tron 50 S line also adds larger 21-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured bumpers, privacy glass and Matrix LED headlamps with front and rear dynamic indicators. Inside, an extended leather pack, matt brushed aluminium inlays and a three-spoke S line steering wheel are among the features that further elevate the cabin ambiance.

Its battery has a 71 kWh capacity, and delivers its energy via a newly calibrated drivetrain incorporating an electric motor on each axle with a combined output of 230kW (313PS) and 540 Nm (398.3 lb-ft) of torque. In the WLTP test cycle a range of up to 190 miles has been proven to be achievable, and up to 80 per cent of this total can be restored in as little as 30 minutes at fast-charge stations thanks to the electric SUV’s 120kW charging capability.