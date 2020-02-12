Cupra, the performance arm of the Spanish car manufacturer Seat, has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming Cupra Leon.

The new model will be officially unveiled on February 20 this year and it will be a part of the event specially made to open the Cupra Grage.

The new performance model will feature a more aggressive exterior package and, of course, massive power under the hood. According to a recent report, the Cupra Leon will be also offered in a plug-in hybrid version which will deliver 245 horsepower.

Aside from the massive amount of power prepared for the petrol and diesel versions, Cupra will also come with more chassis tweaks in order to develop a more track-ready car.

The Spanish car manufacturer officials have told us that the new Cupra Leon is “destined to set standards in many other ways”.