Volkswagen is paving the way to launching the new generation Multivan. And the most recent news is regarding the propulsion. Volkswagen Multivan will mark an important premiere.

It is a new Multivan experience: push the START button, shift the dual-clutch gearbox (DSG) by wire to ‘D’, press down on the accelerator and the front- wheel-powered MPV pulls silently away. Silent running with logic behind it: whenever possible, the Multivan eHybrid starts in ‘e-mode’, i.e. powered 100% electrically and thus emission-free.

The electric range will be dimensioned in such a way that the typical daily distances can be covered without emissions. At higher speeds and/or low battery charge levels, a turbocharged petrol engine (TSI) additionally cuts in.

For the Multivan, which can seat up to seven people, the plug-in hybrid is an ideal drive system, as it combines zero emissions in urban settings with the ability to do long journeys, such as going on holiday, with a minimal number of stops.

The lithium-ion battery is housed in the new Multivan eHybrid’s underbody. That saves on space and simultaneously lowers the MPV’s centre of gravity. And that has a positive effect on handling. The Multivan’s battery is charged externally via an interface in the front wing on the right-hand side.