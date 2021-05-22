Renault is enhancing the current range of the Captur with the introduction of two new versions with enhanced specifications. Available for the first time on the Captur, the R.S. Line joins existing Play, Iconic and S Edition models, powered by a range of efficient TCe petrol and advanced E-Tech powertrains.

Similar to the striking R.S. Line versions of the popular Clio and Mégane, the Captur R.S. Line offers dynamic design inside and out, bringing a more athletic edge.

A selection of key design enhancements have been made to the exterior of the Captur R.S. Line to give it a distinguished identity, befitting of its place at the top of the range. Inspired by motorsport, the R.S. Line’s front-end features a Formula One-style front blade low down on the more muscular bumper and finished in contrasting grey, complemented by a honeycomb grille and the striking standard-fit LED front headlamps with distinctive C-shaped signature also echoed in the 3D-effect rear lights.

Elsewhere, a grey rear air diffuser, extra tinted rear windows, R.S. Line badges on the wing and tailgate, unique chrome side trim details and distinctive 18-inch ‘Le Castellet’ alloy wheels complete the athletic new look for greater presence on the road, finished off by the double chromed tailpipe elements and two-tone exterior paint with contrasting roof.

The sportier elements continue to the cabin, starting with aluminium door sills that are reminiscent of Renault Sport’s heritage. Red stitching and red stripe details are found on the seats with R.S. Line-specific upholstery, while the perforated leather steering wheel features red and grey stitching.

Continuing this theme, red trim detail runs across the width of the cabin through the slim air vents, set off by the carbon finish on the dashboard and black interior roof lining. Aluminium pedals, a frameless rear-view mirror and flying console with e-shifter (on automatic versions) complete the interior enhancements.

The Captur R.S. Line features a generous level of standard equipment. The latest 9.3-inch EASY LINK media display comes as standard, giving access to all car functions via a slick, responsive portrait touchscreen. The EASY LINK system features Bluetooth, DAB and USB connectivity, plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality.

All R.S. Line models also benefit from the standard equipment from Captur S Edition, including handsfree keycard with keyless entry and start, front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic air conditioning, automatic lights and wipers, sliding rear bench, modular boot floor and MULTI-SENSE driving modes with eight ambient lighting colours.