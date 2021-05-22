When you have a sustainable car with electric propulsion or some kind of hybridisation, it is also important to have recycled materials. CUPRA has worked with SEAQUAL INITIATIVE to manufacture the bucket seats for the CUPRA Born from upcycled materials found in the Mediterranean Sea.

The CUPRA Born’s new bucket seats will be created from a recycled polymer fibre fabric, called SEAQUAL® YARN. Marine litter from beaches, the ocean floor and surface, or entering oceans from rivers and estuaries, is collected by a clean-up programme and sorted into different material types. The plastic is cleaned, treated and recycled into yarn that has almost identical in physical properties to virgin polyester.

The material is produced thanks to the collaboration of fishermen, NGOs and local communities, who collect the material and help to preserve the Mediterranean’s natural resources.

The joint project with SEAQUAL INITIATIVE contributes to a more circular economy and the continuous cleaning of the planet’s seas, rivers and oceans.

The CUPRA Born, the brand’s first all-electric car, will also be CUPRA’s first vehicle to be produced net CO2-neutral. The new vehicle will be manufactured in Zwickau, Germany, based on the modular electric platform (MEB), where energy from renewable sources is used in the supply chain. The remaining emissions are offset by environmental and project investments certified to the highest standards.