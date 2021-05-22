Alpine is becoming a very popular brand among those who want performance and nothing else. To celebrate the return of the brand and the success of the A110 model, Felipe Pantone created something special.

The first collaboration, “Alpine F1 x Felipe Pantone” was presented a few weeks ago, where Felipe Pantone delivered his artistic interpretation of Formula 1 with Alpine on a 1/2 scale model that was exhibited on the first floor of the Atelier Renault dedicated to Alpine.

Now, the second collaboration between Alpine and Felipe Pantone showcases a piece of Felipe Pantone’s work on the Alpine A110, the brand’s iconic model. Before tackling this project, Felipe Pantone spent long hours studying the brand and its history, as well as driving an Alpine A110 to feel the unique personality of the French sports coupe. The result is a modern, dynamic and elegant interpretation of the A110. The graphic lines follow the shape of the A110 which gives an impression of speed even when the car stands still. It also features the signature colours of Felipe Pantone, black and white.

The paint job on the body, carried out entirely by hand by the artist, represents several weeks of work. For even greater exclusivity, each of the three models offered for sale will feature subtle graphic variations to make each of these A110s a unique piece.

This Alpine A110 designed by Felipe Pantone is based on the A110S, the most powerful version in the A110 range with 292hp. Each of the three A110s will be on sale at a price of 125,000 euros including tax.

Approved for road use, these unique works of art are targeted at collectors and lovers of beautiful objects as opposed to track fans. The conditions of access to acquire one of the three works will be communicated at a later date.