The world has a new Bus. And it is all electric. Volkswagen has officially unveiled the all-new ID. Buzz which represents the succesor of the Bus, or Bulli, or Transporter.

The new car is based on the MEB platform and it will be offered in two different versions: a passenger variant, and a utilitarian one. Both versions were unveiled at the same time.

Inside the cabin, there is room for five, but soon we’ll see a dedicated variant which will be available only in North America. It will have seven seats and it is expected to arrive in 2024.

The dashboard is borrowed from the current ID line-up, but the materials used are even more eco-friendly.

Under the hood there is the same layout you can find in the new ID.3 or ID.4. One electric engine with 204 horsepower and an high-voltage battery with 77 kWh. For now we don’t have any details about the range, but we do know that soon we’ll see some other motor-battery versions.

Europe will be the first to get the new electric bus, as the pre-orders are scheduled for May 2022. In North America you’ll have to wait until the second half of next year, with sales planned to start in 2024.