Mazda has officially unveiled the all-new CX-60, a brand new SUV set to go on sale only on Europe. Yes, it looks like any other Mazda SUV you already know, but under the skin there are a lot of new things.

First and foremost, the Mazda CX-60 is built on a new platform with RWD. Yes, you got it right, Mazda has a new RWD car. But don’t get there too soon.

Another important fact is that the new CX-60 will be Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle. It uses a 2.5 liter petrol engine and an electric motor to deliver 323 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque. The electric range is said to be around 60 kilometers.

Alongside this PHEV, Mazda will sell you a 3,0 liter petrol engine or a 3,3 liter diesel unit. Both of them are six inline and will arrive later. According to Mazda, the PHEV will be only a 4WD, but the combustion engine versions will be available as RWD or 4WD.

The CX-60 is bigger than the current CX-5 sold in Europe, and it will have a premium-like interior. I won’t say much about the it, and I will let you see the pictures.