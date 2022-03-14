Audi has some plans for the current electric line-up. More exactly, the German car manufacturer is working on a facelifted version of its old e-tron and e-tron Sportback models.

Yes, the first electric cars made by the Ingolstadt manufacturer are going to see some minor mid-life modifications, and these are the first pictures.

In the photos you’ll see a light camouflaged e-tron S Sportback. It is currently tested in Sweden in order to be sure that all the systems are working on extreme conditions.

For now there are no technical details about the upcoming upgrades, but we expect to see the cars in the next months.

Also, there are some rumors suggesting that Audi will change the name of the models. Instead of e-tron, the Germans will use Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron. We’ll soon see if these rumors were true.