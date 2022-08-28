Skoda is on the edge of starting a new path in its career. In terms of design, don’t worry about that. In order to do that, Skoda has developed a new concept car that will be named Vision 7S.

This time, the Czech car manufacturer has decided to show us the exterior of the new concept car. As we already said, the Skoda Vision 7S previews the future design style of the company.

The world premiere of the new model will take place on August 30. The new design style is named “Modern Solid”, and even though we know that the Vision 7S will not have a production version, we can assume that the first car to get this new philosophy will be the future Skoda Superb.