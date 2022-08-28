Aston Martin has officially unveiled the 2023 V12 Vantage Roadster. As you can imagine, this is the convertible version of the V12 Vantage.

The softtop developed by the Brits can be operated at speeds of up to 50 km/h, and it can be raised or lowered in 7 seconds.

Just like the Vantage, the new 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster uses a V12 5,2 liter engine which can deliver 690 horsepower.

The engine’s resources are sent to the ground via an eight-speed automatic transmission. As a result, the 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster can run from not to 60 mph in 3.5 second, while the top speed is clocked at 200 mph.

According to Aston Martin, the new V12 Vantage Roadster will be produced in just 249 units.

“We have worked extremely hard to ensure the V12 Vantage Roadster possesses the same potency and dynamism that characterizes the V12 Vantage Coupe while surpassing it in terms of raw sensory excitement that you only achieve with roof-down driving,” said Aston Martin Chief Technical Officer Orberto Fedeli.