Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary this year, and the performance division has decided to come up with a special version of the mighty GT3 racing car.

As you can imagine, this is just a track day car, but more importantly, it wasn’t FIA homologated. What does this mean? There are no restrictions in terms of aerodynamics, engine, exhaust, or weight.

As a result, the 6.3-liter V8 engine can deliver 650 horsepower, which is around 100 HP more than the FIA homologated variant. The exhaust system doesn’t have a silencer, which means an even more sonorous sound.

On the outside, the car comes with an exclusive Edition 55 livery.

Each unit will feature a box from IWC Schaffhausen, which contains a Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG”, as well as a black textile strap. The price? Around $620,000 without taxes.