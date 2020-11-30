We are closer and closer to meet the new Volkswagen ID.4 face to face. The first electric SUV in company’s history, Volkswagen ID.4 managed some good scores when it comes to its range.

The ID.4 1st Edition and Pro models have an EPA-estimated 250 miles of range on a single charge. The EPA-estimated fuel economy for city driving is 104 MPGe; highway driving is rated at 89 MPGe, and combined city/highway at 97 MPGe.

The first models to be launched—ID.4 1st Edition and ID.4 Pro—offer an 82kWh (gross) battery and a rear-mounted AC permanent-magnet synchronous motor with 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque. At a DC fast-charging station, with 125 kW charging, the ID.4 can go from five to 80 percent charged in about 38 minutes.

According to the EPA’s calculations, which allow for 13 cents per kilowatt-hour of electricity, the ID.4 has estimated an annual fuel cost of just $700. Compared to the average new vehicle, this will save owners $2,250 over five years according to the EPA.

ID.4 owners also benefit from three years of unlimited charging sessions with Electrify America at no additional cost to the vehicle’s purchase price. Electrify America is the nation’s largest open DC fast charging network with more than 470 charging stations and over 2,000 DC fast chargers, including a newly completed cross-country route to take electric vehicle (EV) drivers from Washington D.C. to L.A.

The 2021 ID.4 is on sale now, with pricing for the rear-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro starting at $39,995, before a potential Federal tax credit of up to $7,500 is applied. The limited-run ID.4 1st Edition, which sold out the day the vehicle was launched, carried a price of $43,995. A 302-hp, electric all-wheel-drive variant will follow in 2021.