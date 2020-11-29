Ford Kuga, one of the most popular SUV’s in Europe, will be available with one additional engine option: another hybrid version. The self-charging Kuga Hybrid’s 1.1 kWh battery is automatically replenished both by the 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine and using regenerative charging when coasting or braking.

Stored energy powers an electric motor to enhance performance, support petrol engine fuel efficiency, or deliver pure-electric driving. Kuga Hybrid automatically switches seamlessly between power configurations according to the driving scenario.

The new model’s sophisticated full hybrid powertrain is unique in the Ford Kuga line-up – delivering the ultimate efficiency and refinement of pure-electric power with no need to charge from an external power source, alongside the diesel-rivalling convenience of over 600 miles total driving range.

Silent key start capability enables the Kuga Hybrid to pull away from a standstill using electric power alone for a truly relaxing driving experience, particularly in city and stop-start driving scenarios. The full-hybrid powertrain supports pure-electric driving for short periods while eliminating range anxiety.

The ability to travel over 600 miles on a single tank of fuel makes Kuga Hybrid a compelling alternative to diesel powertrains. Delivering fuel efficiency from 48.7mpg and CO2 emissions from 130 g/km WLTP3 alongside a 54-litre fuel tank, Kuga Hybrid total driving range is also more than 30 per cent greater than that of the Kuga Plug-In Hybrid, which offers a greater pure-electric driving range of up to 35 miles.

With no need for customers to use an external power source to charge the battery, Kuga Hybrid offers an attractive choice for customers desiring an electrified powertrain, but who have limited access to external charging solutions at home or places of work.

The 60-cell, 1.1 kWh battery pack uses a liquid cooling system that eliminates the need for a cooling fan, helping reduce noise levels for greater cabin refinement. Optimised cooling also allows battery cells to be packaged closely together – helping retain spacious interior dimensions including more than 1 metre of headroom for front row occupants and up to 1,481 litres of cargo space behind the front seats.

In addition, an exhaust gas heat exchanger system helps bring the engine more quickly to its most efficient operating temperature, enabling Kuga Hybrid to engage pure-electric driving sooner following a cold start and helping quickly warm the cabin for passenger comfort. Enhanced battery performance also contributes to towing capacity of up to 1,600 kg.

The latest generation of Ford’s power-split transmission is designed specifically to work with the 2.5-litre petrol engine – seamlessly adjusting ratios for optimum performance and fuel efficiency across a range of driving conditions. 0-62 mph acceleration takes 9.1 seconds.