Ram has made a tradition in offering pick-up trucks dedicated to soldiers or those who love to honour the US army.

Ram Truck announced that orders for the fourth installment of “Built to Serve Edition” trucks will open next month with production slated for early 2021 at its Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant.

Ram is celebrating America’s five land, sea and air-based armed forces with “Built to Serve Editions” of its popular Ram 1500 half-ton pickup truck lineup. This fourth installment offers a maritime land force-inspired theme with both Tank and Flame Red exterior colors offered along with a black interior with Medium Greystone accent stitching.

A new “Built to Serve Edition” model, representing another one of America’s land, air or sea-based military branches, continues to launch approximately every three months.

Each of the five U.S. military service branches has been or will be honored by Ram with two specially selected exterior paint colors that evoke the spirit, the mission and history of that service. One of each branch’s “Built to Serve Edition” models is offered in a new low-volume paint option exclusive to this program.

Ram “Built to Serve Edition” trucks feature other unique interior and exterior features that set them apart, including a United States flag and “Built to Serve” decal on each of the rear quarter panels.

“Built to Serve Edition” trucks get additional stylish exterior cues, including 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique-to-the-edition Technical Gray finish. Body-color wheel flares also accent the exterior.

Each of the new Ram front ends gets a unique treatment consisting of an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers and black-bezel premium lighting. Complementing the look are black b adges, black wheel-to-wheel side steps and dual four-inch black exhaust tips.

Inside, the “Built to Serve” Ram trucks represent each of the five military branches, accented with unique, corresponding color stitching: Light Frost, Light Ambassador Blue, Light Diesel Gray, Medium Greystone or Orange.

These new Ram models are also ready to display their owner’s military pride with “Built to Serve”-embroidered Velcro panels on each front seat and additional Velcro panels on each front seat inboard shoulder panel. Buyers can apply their own patches – regimental, flags, name tapes or slogans – to personalize their “Built to Serve Edition.” Front seat back panels are covered with Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing to attach additional equipment or pouches.