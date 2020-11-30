Few people know how successful Mercedes-Benz is in the LCV segment. The sales of the Vito proves this very good.

The success of the Mercedes-Benz Metris is based on strengths such as versatility, flexibility and a balanced price to performance ratio. Now extensively updated, the new version is even more attractive. Highlights for the facelift include new products and features in infotainment, driver assistance systems as well as enhancements to the design. The new generation Metris will arrive in U.S. dealerships the first half of 2021.

The Metris demonstrates its versatility by offering two wheelbases, including the 126″ standard wheelbase and 135″ long wheelbase for the cargo variants, and a 126″ standard wheelbase for the passenger variant. The range of variants make it ideal for a large variety of trades: as a cargo van it reliably meets all requirements in goods and freight transportation, or as a mobile parts store and service vehicle. While the passenger variant is used predominantly to transport people and goods.

Because of its varied use as a commercial vehicle, the optional equipment of the Metris is particularly diverse with myriad options for door and window variants along with roof rails. The load compartment comes standard with a wooden floor and the option for plastic flooring, a rail system for load anchoring, lashing rails on the sidewall and interior paneling which provides maximum functionality. In the cargo van a new, optional and durable yet lightweight- construction floor made of plastic, plays fully to its strengths.

The digital interior rearview mirror is a special highlight in the segment. It transmits the image from the HDR camera in the rear window to the mirror’s display, which can be used in the same way as a conventional, visual inside rearview mirror – even if the trunk or load compartment are full to the roof. The advantage: the view of what is happening behind the vehicle is not restricted by head restraints, passengers or other obstacles. The camera mounted on the inside of the rear window conveys a field of vision which is twice as wide as a conventional inside rearview mirror, which is limited due to the window area. A clear safety advantage for the digital inside rearview mirror.

The Bluetooth interface has been significantly improved with audio streaming, hands-free functionality for distraction- free calling while driving and USB interfaces for charging mobile devices.

The Metris is optimally equipped to deal with emergencies thanks to the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system and the Breakdown Management function available from vehicle handover. The emergency call system comes as standard. Through the crash sensors, accidents can be registered immediately and rescue services can be automatically notified if the passengers do not react through an immediately established voice call. Alternatively, the emergency call can also be initiated manually using the SOS button in the overhead control panel. The system establishes a voice call with the Mercedes-Benz emergency call center. The precise location is then transmitted along with further information which is needed for the rescue and recovery operation.